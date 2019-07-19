MEXICO CITY — A gang of at least seven gunmen burst into the Mexico City home of former first lady Angelica Rivera and forced employees to hand over valuables.
The city prosecutor's office said Friday that guards managed to shoot one of the robbers in the leg and also caught another.
Prosecutors say one of the suspects in custody is Venezuelan and the other Colombian. Some immigrants from those two South American countries have made a trade out of robbing homes in upscale neighborhoods in Mexico.
But seldom have they picked such a high-profile target. Rivera and former President Enrique Pena Nieto divorced soon after he left office Dec.1.
It was unclear if Rivera was home at the time of the robbery.
