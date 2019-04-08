WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Two thieves who snatched a statue of a lion from outside a home in a Philadelphia suburb had a change of heart after police posted surveillance video of the heist.
The statute was taken from the West Chester residence on Wednesday. But by Friday, police posted a video of the thieves returning it. They also left behind a bouquet of flowers and a card.
Police say it was a "smart move to return the property" and the owner is grateful.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump's choice to replace Nielsen focuses on southern border
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned amid President Donald Trump's growing frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.
National
Trump to pressure Iran by branding its Guard a terror group
In an unprecedented step to ramp up pressure on Tehran, the Trump administration is planning to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard a "foreign terrorist organization." The move is expected to further isolate Iran and could have widespread implications for U.S. personnel and policy in the Middle East and elsewhere.
National
Bernie Sanders finds himself in a new role as front-runner
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is quieting critics who questioned whether he could recapture the energy of his upstart 2016 campaign, surpassing his rivals in early fundraising and establishing himself as an indisputable front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination.
National
Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen resigns amid border turmoil
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned on Sunday amid President Donald Trump's growing frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.
Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigns
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned amid President Donald Trump's growing frustration and bitterness over the number of Central American families crossing the southern border.