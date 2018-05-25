LYON, France — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem will take on local favorite Gilles Simon in the final of the Lyon Open after winning two matches Friday.
The eighth-ranked Austrian first needed 50 minutes to complete a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (0), 6-4 victory over Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez after their quarterfinal match was suspended by darkness at one set apiece on Thursday evening. Thiem then defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in slightly under two hours.
Thiem has won his past five matches against Simon and leads the Frenchman 6-2 in career meetings.
Simon, who has a 5-1 record in clay-court finals, beat Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 7-6 (6).
