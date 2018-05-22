LYON, France — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Lyon Open quarterfinals.
Thiem did not face a break point and won 80 percent of the points on his serve.
Thiem, a serious contender at the French Open which starts on Sunday, will next be up against Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who beat Calvin Hemery 7-6 (4), 6-3 at the clay-court event.
Qualifier Filip Horansky advanced to the second round after posting his first victory on the main ATP tour, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over seventh-seeded Joao Sousa. Horansky will take on Dusan Lajovic for a spot in the quarterfinals.
