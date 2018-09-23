ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Dominic Thiem breezed past Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-1 to win the St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.
Thiem held serve throughout and wrapped up the win in just 1 hour 8 minutes to take his third title of the season.
It was the big-hitting Austrian's first final since losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal.
Thiem, ranked eighth in the world, hadn't won a hard-court title since beating Bernard Tomic at the Mexican Open in February 2016 and his previous seven finals were all on clay.
The 2012 champion in St. Petersburg, Klizan lost his unbeaten record in tour finals which had stood at six, the joint-highest on the tour.
