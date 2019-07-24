HAMBURG, Germany — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
Fucsovics managed to save nine of 12 break points, but Thiem stepped up a gear in the second set and won 7-5, 6-1. The Austrian won eight of the nine last games, serving out the match at love.
Thiem next faces Andrey Rublev after the Russian recovered from a set down to beat Norway's Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Jeremy Chardy beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 7-5 in an all-French second-round match to set up a quarterfinal against either Juan Ignacio Londero or fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.
