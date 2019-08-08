MONTREAL — Second-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on Thursday.
Thiem fired 11 aces and saved all nine break points against Cilic, while breaking the Croatian once in four opportunities.
The fourth-ranked Thiem is coming off a victory on clay at the Generali Open in his native Austria. He has three titles in 2019. This is his first hard-court event since March.
Thiem will next face eight-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who beat Cristian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-3.
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, celebrating his 19th birthday, were in action later Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Ihnen, Williams help Gophers improve to 2-0 in Italy
Freshmen Isaiah Ihnen and Tre' Williams, former four-star recruits, scored 19 points apiece to lead the Gophers to 108-68 win Thursday against Tuscan Select in Florence. It was the second of three games on Italy foreign tour.
Outdoors
A foolhardy BWCA outing? Injured pup raises the question
With adventure comes risk, but the group questioned an evening dash by canoe to fish that didn't end well for the canine member of its party. (Part 4 of our series.)
Outdoors
Border Route Trail still gets overlooked; North Country reroute could change that
The trail showcases the border lakes of Minnesota and Canada.
Outdoors
Fireweed, a widespread perennial and '55 mph plant'
Considered a boreal (northern) plant, fireweed is circumpolar. It grows in Asia, Europe and North America, mainly in the north but also south into the…
Sports
Thiem beats Cilic at Rogers Cup, advances to quarters
Second-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on Thursday.