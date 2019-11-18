A car thief stole a vehicle with a 4-year-old in the back seat from a Robbinsdale gas station Monday morning.

The child was able to get out of the car unharmed when the suspect briefly stopped the vehicle a few blocks away the from Hy-Vee convenience store at County Road 81 and 35th Avenue N. where the theft occurred, said Robbinsdale Police Chief Jim Franzen.

A woman was putting air in her tires around 7:30 a.m. when a man hopped in her vehicle with the child in the back seat and took off, Franzen said.

The man stopped the vehicle and the child got out before he fled on 36th Avenue N. While the suspect was not found, police did find the vehicle abandoned in neighboring Golden Valley, Franzen said.

It may not have been the first car that the suspect stole on Monday. Robbinsdale officers later found a stolen vehicle in a parking lot adjoining the Hy-Vee that has apparently been parked by the same man just before woman’s car was taken.

Anybody with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to call Robbinsdale police at 763-531-1220.