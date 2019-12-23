Important matters of international security aren’t usually what sitting presidents discuss with 8-year-old girls.

But on a fall day in 1961, John F. Kennedy felt compelled to do just that after receiving a letter written in pencil. It was sent by Michelle Rochon, a third-grader in Marine City, Mich., population 4,000.

Michelle’s parents frequently discussed current events with her. It was the height of the Cold War, and Americans were wary of the Soviet Union. Kennedy was advising families to build nuclear fallout shelters in case of an attack. That possibility became all too real in October, when news spread that the Soviets were planning to test the world’s largest nuclear weapon over the Arctic.

Michelle heard her parents mention this one evening at the dinner table. Immediately, she realized the consequences.

“I thought well, Santa Claus,” she recalled to “Good Morning America” in 2007. “And so I ran, sat down at the footstool and wrote the letter.”

“Dear Mr. Kennedy, Please stop the Russians from bombing the North pole,” she wrote. “Because they will kill Santa Claus. I am 8 years old. I am in the 3rd grade at Holy Cross School.”

President John Kennedy spent much of his time worried about a nuclear war started by the Soviet Union. Above, he welcomed the Soviet’s new ambassador, Anatoly Dobrynin, in April 1962.

She took the letter to the mailbox, addressed only to “President Kennedy; Washington, D.C.” It made its way to the White House. And on Oct. 28, Kennedy replied. “Dear Michelle,” he wrote. “I was glad to get your letter about trying to stop the Russians from bombing the North Pole and risking the life of Santa Claus.”

JFK once said of the holiday, “For uncounted millions, Christmas expresses the deepest hopes for a world of peace where love rather than mistrust will flourish between neighbors.”

The president, too, had an interest in ensuring the safety of the rest of the world.

“I share your concern about the atmospheric testing of the Soviet Union,” his letter continued, “not only for the North Pole but for countries throughout the world; not only for Santa Claus but for people throughout the world.”

Luckily, being the leader of the free world comes with certain privileges. Evidently, one of them is a direct line to Santa. “You must not worry about Santa Claus,” Kennedy assured Michelle. “I talked with him yesterday and he is fine. He will be making his rounds again this Christmas.”

The letter was signed, “Sincerely, John Kennedy.”

Letter in presidential library

It was mailed back to Michigan, and a carbon copy was preserved in the president’s papers. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston showcases the letter each year.

The original quickly turned 8-year-old Michelle into a national sensation. “Michelle told newsmen she was happy to get the President’s letter and felt better about Santa Claus,” the Associated Press reported.

But two days after Kennedy wrote his letter, the hydrogen bomb Michelle had heard her parents discussing — known as the “Tsar Bomba” or “King of Bombs” in Russian — was detonated.

In an effort to showcase the power of the Soviet’s arsenal, the bomb was dropped over Novaya Zemlya, a remote group of islands in the Arctic Ocean. It weighed 59,525 pounds and was 26 feet long. The resulting blast — which shattered windows as far away as Norway and Finland — was 1,570 times more powerful that the nuclear weapons dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined.

The event is still considered to be the most powerful man-made explosion in history.

Kennedy and other world leaders were quick to condemn the testing. They did not, in their official proclamations, however, give an update on the fate of Santa.

But that year, Christmas came as usual in Michigan. Michelle, now Michelle Phillips, told the Boston Globe in 2014 that she received letters from Santa Clauses around the world, thanking her for her concern.