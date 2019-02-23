Tamika Capone thought she was making a smart call by traveling to Mexico for bariatric surgery. Her doctor had urged her to have the procedure to reduce her weight and blood pressure. But her husband’s health insurance would not cover the $17,500 bill. After a friend got the surgery in Tijuana for $4,000, Capone decided to do the same.

Months later, Capone, 40, is one of at least a dozen U.S. residents who returned from surgeries in Tijuana with a rare and potentially deadly strain of bacteria resistant to virtually all antibiotics, federal health officials said.

Cases like Capone’s highlight the growing number of Americans getting antibiotic-resistant infections after traveling to get medical care abroad. Some who fell ill and went to foreign hospitals have also contracted such infections.

“We pounce when we see them [extremely antibiotic-resistant infections] because we know they can smolder and spread,” said Maroya Spalding Walters, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “And no one may recognize it until this becomes an out-of-control wildfire.”

According to Patients Beyond Borders, a medical tourism guidebook, 1.7 million Americans traveled to other countries in 2017 for medical care, and that number is expected to increase. Many like Capone travel to save money. Mexico is among the top 10 destinations. Weight-loss surgery, in vitro fertility procedures and cosmetic surgery are among the most sought treatments generally, said the Medical Tourism Association, a U.S.-based organization whose members include hospitals, clinicians and insurance companies.

There is little data about infectious diseases related to medical tourism. But the CDC has documented several outbreaks, including severe skin infections among dozens of patients who had cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic in 2013 and 2017. In 2014, five New York residents contracted Q fever, a flulike illness, after getting injections of fetal sheep cells in Germany.

Tamika Capone goes through all the medical supplies she uses to care for a wound that won’t heal after contracting a serious bacterial infection.

The World Health Organization considers the superbug that infects Capone — carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa — one of its three highest priorities for new antibiotics. The organism packs “a double whammy,” Walters said, because it has a genetic mutation that allows it to transmit its antibiotic-destroying gene to other bacteria.

People can carry the pathogens in their bodies and not become infected. In hospitals, the germ can spread on the hands of health care workers or contaminated equipment.

Half of the people who came back from Tijuana with confirmed cases were hospitalized once they returned home to Arkansas, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Texas, Washington and West Virginia, CDC officials said.

Many describe devastating experiences for themselves and their families. Capone now has a hole in her stomach that requires daily cleaning and she has incurred more than $30,000 in medical bills. “The wound has not healed,” she said. “They told me they’ve done all they could do. … I don’t want to lose my life for this. I don’t want to have my family suffer because I chose to go to Mexico.”









