Next to a lake, yep, that's one way to spend your summer in Minnesota. Or perhaps on a beach, stirring up the sand. Or on a perfect lawn. The women's golf world — emphasis on world in this global game — came to the Land of 10,000 Lakes and found all of the above at Hazeltine National. Some of the players may have enjoyed it Thursday and Friday. Others will have moments Saturday. And one will have the best story of all about how she spent her summertime in Minnesota.