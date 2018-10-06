Out of the blackness of the deep, deep ocean comes a snub-nosed creature. It undulates up to a dead mackerel on a stick, lowered by scientists, and snaps its jaws.

This is a species of snailfish, and it’s never been seen before by human eyes. Snailfish look like fat, short eels and live all over the ocean, from shallow rock pools to the deepest trenches. This one, named the blue snailfish by its discoverers, lives at the bottom of the Atacama Trench, a great gash in the ocean floor nearly 5 miles deep off the coast of Chile and Peru.

The group from Newcastle University that observed it announced that it also discovered two additional species of snailfish, called for now the pink and purple snailfishes.

The snailfish of the deep ocean is a strange beast. For one thing, it’s quite mushy. “The tissue is almost entirely gel,” said Thomas Linley, a research associate at Newcastle University. “They are really supported by the water around them.”

Their teeth and the tiny bones in the inner ear are the hardest parts of their bodies, and bringing snailfish up from the depths can feel like an exercise in futility. Without the pressure of the water and the chill of the deep ocean, they appear to melt on reaching the surface.

“They fall apart at like the molecular level,” Linley said. “It’s like a ghost thing that’s disappearing in front of your eyes.”

That makes it all the more exciting that the team managed to trap a purple snailfish. They have kept the body in a controlled environment for study. The discoveries confirm a hunch that the team had that if you look in any given deep ocean trench, there will be at least one new species of snailfish. This may be because shallow-water snailfish gain adaptations that let them thrive in the deepest ocean, where they have plenty of prey. But then, because of these physiological changes, the fish find themselves unable to rise to higher levels, and thus are never seen by humans.

Linley said of adapting to trench living, ““It’s a good choice to make, but it’s quite a commitment. It’s buying rather than renting.”