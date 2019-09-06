– Regardless of whether British voters chose to leave or remain in the European Union, the latest Brexit crisis in Westminster this week has united them on one front: They have lost all faith in their politicians.

"They're all idiots. Stuck up, stupid, useless idiots," said Liam Peters, 37, a carpenter from Barling, in southeast England, who voted to leave in the 2016 referendum. "We voted for a very simple thing: to leave. We didn't vote for deals or endless negotiations. We just want to get out, but our politicians are useless, and they have turned one of the most important decisions in our history into a farce."

After three years of painstaking negotiations, votes and delays to Brexit, many Leavers hoped that Boris Johnson would achieve what he said he would and wrench Britain out of the bloc, "do or die." But since Parliament returned from summer recess last week, Johnson has failed at every turn. Ultimately, in less than one week, he lost control of Brexit — the one thing he vowed to deliver.

"Boris is just as useless as everyone else. He's a joke," said Tony Edwards, a 64-year-old retired truck driver from Essex. "The best solution at this point is to shut down Parliament and elect new representatives because this Parliament does not represent the public."

Things were not looking much better for Johnson on Friday. In one glimmer of good news, a judge did toss out a suit brought by the activist lawyer Gina Miller challenging the legality of the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament for several weeks.

But things were decidedly gloomier for Johnson on other fronts. The opposition parties in Parliament announced that they would not support Johnson on Monday in a second vote to authorize an early election.

And later Friday, the House of Lords gave its approval to a bill to block a no-deal Brexit. The measure now needs only the pro forma queen's approval before becoming law.

Remainers, as the aggrieved party, have tended to be more vocal in expressing their displeasure.

But the discontent was not limited to Johnson's opponents. Even Conservatives expressed dismay at his highhandedness, particularly the sacking of the 21 Conservative members of Parliament who voted against his Brexit strategy, when he himself was elected prime minister by only around 100,000 party members.

"There is no way I would have voted for a party led by Boris Johnson," said Belinda Ashton, a 48-year-old housekeeping manager. "Just the fact that he can get elected by a handful of people and then come in and sack so many MPs that were elected by the public, like a Middle Eastern dictator. It's absurd."