Dorothy Ngongang grew up as a sharecropper, picking cotton in South Carolina in the 1950s and 1960s. Her family of 12 lived in a two-bedroom hut where they slept on flour sacks stuffed with grass. Each child owned one set of clothes.

“We had a typical-looking sharecropping hut with brown wood and broken windows,” said Ngongang, who is now 72 and lives in Charlotte. “You had to make sure you had cats to be sure you kept the snakes down.”

Across the street stood a large white house with a wraparound porch that Ngongang and her siblings, then known as the Giles family, often admired as they worked in the fields.

“It was a mansion to us,” Ngongang said. “We thought it was beautiful.”

The Giles family would peer over at the house from their modest home in Jonesville, a town with an area of one square mile in Union County.

The house didn’t belong to the landowners the Giles family worked for. A well-off white family, the Wheelers, lived there and their daughters were playmates of the Giles kids. They’d all play out in the fields together, or sometimes under the porch. The home the Wheelers lived in not only represented the financial stability the Giles’ longed for; it was a bright spot in an otherwise arduous existence.

“They were kind even then, when there were white people who were not kind,” said Ngongang, who recalled long summer days playing with the Wheeler daughters. “They treated us as next-door neighbors and friends.”

Back then, Ngongang didn’t dream her siblings and their children would pull themselves out of poverty. She could not know they would fan out across the country to earn professional degrees, or that her own daughter would become a doctor. She never imagined as a child that she and her siblings would one day pool their money and own that big white house across the street.

Her father, a sharecropper since he was 5, was illiterate. So was her mother. But her mother was determined none of her children would be.

“Our mother was an encourager. She encouraged us to learn or ‘get something in our heads that no one could take from us,’ ” Ngongang said.

Ngongang went on to get her master’s degree in teaching from Indiana University in 1972. She then settled in North Carolina and got a job at a high school in Charlotte teaching biology, environmental science and anatomy. She also taught Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate biology, and retired in 2010 after a teaching career than spanned more than three decades.

Of the 10 children, seven graduated from college and three also got master’s degrees. Three were successful in manufacturing.

In 2015, Ngongang got a curious call. It was from her old playmate Peggy Wheeler McKinney, who grew up in the white house with the wraparound porch. She said the house was for sale, and wondered if Ngongang wanted to buy it.

“To me,” McKinney said, “it was like keeping it in the family.”

It hadn’t occurred to Ngongang before, but all of a sudden it made perfect sense. Several of her siblings and their children were still in the area, and it would be nice to have a home base when they’d visit South Carolina. It could be a place to gather for Christmas.

And her parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were all buried nearby.

“They restored it and made it look like it used to; they’ve done a wonderful job on it,” said Wheeler’s sister, Joan Wheeler Little.

“I would have rather seen them have it than anybody.”