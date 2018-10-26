The young golden eagle on the operating table showed no signs of trauma. An X-ray had revealed no fractures. But this bird, a protected species, was dead — and that’s why it was here, beak-up in a laboratory.

It had been shipped to this college town by federal agents who suspected it had been electrocuted by power lines. Now its carcass was evidence in an investigation that could lead to criminal charges against a utility company.

A veterinary pathologist was about to cut open the bird in the hope of determining its cause of death. This unusual federal facility, the world’s only full-service forensics lab for wildlife crimes, analyzes thousands of creatures that each year cross its threshold. Its mission is to use science to find how the animal died — and often, to figure out what kind of animal it was.

“In police work, you know what your victim is — it’s Homo sapiens,” said Ken Goddard, a former crime scene investigator who now directs this place, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory. “Our first job is to figure out what a victim is.”

Crime against wildlife is a multibillion-dollar global enterprise that experts say is only increasing as poaching and trafficking networks grow more sophisticated and move into dark corners of the internet. When authorities interrupt that enterprise, this lab is often a critical stop in their investigations. Its scientists run DNA tests, examine bullets, identify poisons and compare remains to some 35,000 specimens in the lab’s reference collection — a ghoulish panoply of pelts, bones, feathers and claws.

When 13 bald eagles turned up dead on a Maryland field two years ago, chemists here found they had been killed by a banned pesticide. When a mysterious werewolf-like canine was shot in Montana this summer, geneticists concluded it was merely an odd-looking wolf. When one member of an infamous Irish gang pleaded guilty last fall to illegally exporting a rhino horn cup, he did so after the lab determined the vessel was fashioned from an endangered great Indian rhinoceros.

Veterinary pathologist Rebecca Kagan examines a golden eagle, a protected bird that was suspected of being electrocuted by power lines, at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory.

The lab is at the forefront of this kind of science. Its refrigerators store tens of thousands of animal DNA samples. Its deputy director, Ed Espinoza, has made several breakthroughs, including a method for identifying types of ivory and the use of a mass spectrometer to determine the species, and sometimes origin, of wood — a growing target of traffickers. Biologist Johnnie French travels to African countries to train rangers on investigation techniques to use when they find poached rhinos and elephants.

The lab handles mostly federal cases, but it is also the official lab for the 182 nations party to CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

That afternoon, veterinary pathologist Rebecca Kagan carried the dead golden eagle into a backroom and turned off the lights. Wearing red goggles, she held an alternate light source, the kind often used in forensics to detect fingerprints. But it also can reveal electrical injuries on hair or feathers.

Kagan was surprised to find none on the bird. Soon, she found blood pooled in spots inside the golden eagle. “It’s not really consistent with electrocution,” Kagan said. It could have been caused by the ingestion of rodent poison, she said, which chemists would have to determine.

The lab’s findings have often been used in prosecutions under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. But the Trump administration said it would no longer apply the treaty, 100 years old this year, to unintentional bird killings. Golden and bald eagles remain broadly protected under another federal law, however, so the birds continue to show up in Ashland.

Across the room, Tabitha Viner, also a veterinary pathologist, examined a bald eagle that may have been struck by a wind turbine. “In a human autopsy, people don’t hide their bruises,” but animals do, said Viner, who previously worked at Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

“Both wings are fractured. This humerus is half-gone. This leg is fractured,” she said, adding that all were signs of a high-speed, blunt-force impact more damaging than, say, a car collision.

“Our nation’s icon,” she said quietly. “Kinda broken.”