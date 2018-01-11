Here are some key takeaways from an awesome, cute video shared on Twitter this week of four little boys who arrived at school and started talking excitedly about the Vikings.

*Teddy Bridgewater is back.

*Dalvin Cook is still hurt.

*If the Vikings played the Jaguars in the Super Bowl, they would for sure win.

You could listen to sports talk radio for the next 24 hours and not get a more honest or accurate assessment of the Vikings as they prepare to face the Saints on Sunday.

So how about you take 45 seconds and watch these boys breaking it down? The best part is you can imagine this exact conversation taking place around a water cooler or over a couple beverages in 25 years.