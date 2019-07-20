Star Tribune

The 50 highest-paid CEOs of Minnesota-based public companies collectively realized $380.4 million last year, down 12.3% from the same list a year ago. That drop was affected by a few CEOs who had mega gains from stock options in the prior year but either elected to not exercise options in 2018 or far fewer.

Meanwhile the median CEO pay increased 50% to $4.3 million as 36 of the 50 CEOs saw their pay increase including 30 executives who had at least double digit increases in their realized pay.