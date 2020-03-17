There’s plenty of food and other household goods to go around in America, despite the crush of shopping in recent days.

As Minnesotans and others around the country burrow in at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus, food retailers are among the last businesses to stay open. Some have reduced hours to give workers more time to clean and replenish stores. But experts say there is no threat to the food supply.

“This is not a food shortage issue. Instead, the demand simply shifted as people stocked their personal fridges, freezers and pantries,” said Ruth Kimmelshue, head of supply chain at Cargill Inc., the Minnetonka-based firm that is the nation’s largest agriculture processor and trader.

Cub Foods, the largest grocery in Minnesota, on Monday reported that sales this past weekend were greater than its busiest times of the year, around Thanksgiving and Christmas, with the average transaction being twice as large as the same time a year ago. Rice and beans, dry pasta and pasta sauce, peanut butter, cereal and soup were in highest demand.

Even with other groceries experiencing similar spikes in business, Kimmelshue said, “We have enough food available to refill those stocks and feed everyone during this crisis.”

Stores are the last stop in a food supply chain that so far hasn’t reported any shortages.

Cargill is at the front end of the that supply process. It buys raw food stuffs from growers and turns it into basic food products, like cut meat or frozen eggs, or bioindustrial products like denatured ethanol, which is used to make hand sanitizer. Cargill sells these core products to consumer brand companies that then sell their finished food items to grocery stores and big box retailers.

“To date, we have been able to fulfill all retail and food service customer orders. We are not seeing tight quantities,” Kimmelshue said.

Store shelves are empty because modern retailers employ a just-in-time model of inventory management, meaning they don’t keep large quantities of goods in their backrooms or even at their own nearby warehouses.

Instead, retailers, like Walmart, Kroger and Minneapolis-based Target, have been forced to place new, large orders to backfill the onslaught of consumers who are sometimes buying months-worth of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and canned foods.

The Minnesota Grocers Association issued a statement asking the public to refrain from hoarding behavior.

“We encourage all customers to remain calm and mindful as they shop — prioritize your most immediate needs. Overbuying becomes a concern as a customer who buys more than they need prevents another customer from providing for their family.”

The organization, along with store chains like Edina-based Lunds & Byerlys, asked that healthy individuals refrain from buying in the first hour a store is opened every day so elderly, immune-compromised, healthcare workers and first responders can get products they need.

Golden Valley-based General Mills said they, like many food companies, are seeing an increase in short-term customer orders in the U.S.

“Our production facilities are running to help our retailers meet this demand, which could look like increased production of some products or utilizing our entire supply chain network to maximize service,” the company said in a statement.

General Mills is the nation’s largest cereal producer and also makes Progresso soups.

The company on Wednesday will be the first consumer packaged goods company to report its quarterly results since COVID-19 spread widely in the U.S. Wall Street analysts and reporters will use comments from General Mills executives to gauge the nation’s current food supply.

The risk for farmers and food processors comes if they lose vital workers to the illness. That hasn’t happened yet, but some farmers are taking protective measures.

School closure has already forced hog farmer Greg Boerboom to strategize with employees and their families to figure out who can work the hog barns. He sells about 300,000 hogs a year from a network of farms near Marshall.

“The school closure thing we’re talking about, we’ve all had time and we can make the adjustment,” Boerboom said. “But if we have the actual virus among one of our workers, well then that’s where suddenly you may not have anyone show up for 14 days. That’s the real concern, because then you don’t have time to react.”

He said his barns need 20 employees to stay operational. A skeleton crew would be six, but that only works for a day or two at a time.

“Unlike a plant, the pigs need care. They need to be fed, taken care of every day. You can’t just stack the inventory on the shelf and lock the door for two weeks,” Boerboom said.

All pork plants of Austin, Minn.-based Hormel Foods Corp. are up and running with workers showing up for their shifts, a company spokesman said.

Cargill has not had to shut down any of its processing plants. It conducts temperature checks on workers at its most critical facilities and offers flexible schedules for workers whose lives are impacted by school closures and other disruptions.

The company has also banned all visitors from its plants to minimize exposure risk for its employees.

If the government calls for a quarantine, like in China and Italy, Cargill’s Kimmelshue said its plants will remain open.

“In each of those cases, the government declared medical and food producers essential facilities, keeping them open and supporting through special certifications,” she said. “We expect the same to happen here, as food is a basic need.”

Food retailers, including Target, have pledged to remain open.

Star Tribune staff writers John Ewoldt and Kavita Kumar contributed to this report.