Collectors from A to V
So if deltiologists collect postcards, what are other collecting specialists called? Here’s a short list of some collectors and their quests:
Collector Collectible
Arctophile teddy bears
Arenophile sand samples
Brandophilist cigar bands
Conchologist shells
Copoclephilist key rings
Discophile music records
Exlibrist bookplates
Falerist medals, badges
Heortologist religious calendars
Labeorphilist beer bottles, labels
Lotologist lottery tickets
Machirologist knives
Notaphilist paper money
Numismatist coins
Pannapictagraphist comic books
Philatelist stamps
Phillumenist matchbooks
Plangonologist dolls
Rabdophilist walking sticks
Scripophilist old stocks, bonds
Sucrologists sugar packets
Tegestologists beer coasters
Tyrosemiophile cheese labels
Vexillophiles flags
Sources: mentalfloss.com, didyouknow.org, hintsandthings.co.uk
