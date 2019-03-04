Everyone who works at Ben & Jerry’s headquarters in Burlington, Vt., is entitled to three free pints of ice cream each day of work. At the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., employees are treated daily to an elaborate buffet that includes the likes of prime rib, crabcakes and housemade beignets.

And at the offices of the Perkins Eastman architecture firm, with locations on three continents, the staff can enjoy all manner of free snacks — just as long as they are orange, the color of the company’s logo. That means a lot of Cheetos, Goldfish and Nacho Cheese Doritos.

Free food has been a presence in the American workplace since the 1990s, when Bloomberg and tech startups like Google began to put out snacks in hopes of making employees happier or healthier, more productive and less likely to stray far from the task at hand.

But the practice is growing as businesses struggle to find and keep good employees in a tight job market. The offerings have grown in size, scope and specificity — some tailored to a company’s mission, others unwittingly reflective of it and still others that seem oddly random.

The dating app Hinge gives away nutritious snacks like yogurt and nuts because the founder, Justin McLeod, 34, sees his company as the health-food version of online dating, providing more information about each potential date than rival apps where users swipe quickly though photos. “With the fast-food approach, the whole experience feels good in the moment, but not so good in the end,” he said.

There are workplaces where the food has a competitive feel. Big Ass Fans, a fan producer in Lexington, Ky., has a beer refrigerator that is unlocked only if the day’s sales goals have been met. “We’ll walk through other departments, and they will ask: ‘How close are we? Are we going to hit it?’ ” said John Nunnelley, 29, who works in sales.

Fidelity, the financial services company, discounts food based on its perceived healthfulness. A grilled Buffalo chicken wrap might be half the price of the breaded and fried version, for instance. A spokeswoman said the strategy has been successful: Nearly two-thirds of the food items purchased every month are what the company deems healthful.

Self-promotion

Like Ben & Jerry’s, many food businesses offer employees only their own products. The ice cream is available to anyone who wants it, in an unlocked refrigerator governed by the honor system. Usually the temptation is short-lived. “Only the newbies take them every day,” said Laura Peterson, a public relations manager.” You soon learn to space it out a bit.”

Not every company’s offerings are as goal-oriented. Thrillist, an internet guide to food, travel and entertainment, supplies unlimited cinnamon-raisin bread to workers in its New York office — simply because it was put out once, about five years ago, and proved immensely popular.

The media company Slate is known for the sheer glut of junk foods served in its New York office; among the most popular are Pop-Tarts and Slim Jims. There is fruit in the pantry, but it “will stay and rot,” said Jayson De Leon, 27, a senior producer of Slate’s podcasts. “It’s such a sad depiction of our diets in the office.”

The LinkedIn office in Sunnyvale, Calif., puts out a spread of plain, unseasoned meats, grains and vegetables that it said appealed to people with dietary restrictions. The company, which doesn’t charge for food even in its cafeterias, also provides several halal-meat options to cater to Muslim employees. “It’s one of the reasons I have been at LinkedIn for four years,” said Omar Al-Ghwairi, 34, a senior technical services manager.

The designer Brunello Cucinelli doesn’t understand all the recent fuss over food. He has been feeding lunch to his employees in Italy for a nominal fee (currently the equivalent of about $3.65) since he founded his label in 1978.

At the company’s hilltop headquarters in Solomeo, Italy, the roughly 1,000 employees enjoy a multicourse meal that might include pasta with tomatoes and basil, and bread topped with fresh mozzarella. They sit at long tables in a high-ceilinged courtyard with sweeping vistas of the city.

By taking time for a midday meal, “You can better focus your thoughts and your life,” Cucinelli said. “It makes people more productive.”

He recently visited the cafeteria at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. “It was a very nice experience,” he said, from the design of the wooden tables to the freshness of the sushi.

But there was one big difference from his lunches in Italy: Most of the employees were on their phones.