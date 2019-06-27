Music in Marine

William O’Brien State Park

6:30-8 p.m. Friday

• Join the musical group Blue Hazard for its bluegrass concert of fiddles, mandolins and stand-up bass. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and a picnic. Park near Lake Alice. (651-433-0500; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Friday fishing

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10 a.m.-noon Friday

• Learn all about fishing: Identify species, cast, and more. Poles and bait are provided. State residents don’t need a fishing license for this activity. Meet at interpretive center. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacskathio)

Kids and stories

Lake Carlos State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

• Designed for children ages 2 to 6, this series teaches about nature through stories, activities and games. Held in the visitor center. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)

Build like a beaver

Interstate State Park

7-8 p.m. Saturday

• Create a mini dam to get an idea of the beaver’s life’s work, near the St. Croix River. The naturalist will supply materials and tips used by beavers, nature’s greatest builders. Meet at the stone shelter. (651-465-5711; mndnr.gov/interstate)

Fish painting

Itasca State Park

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Meet at the swim beach at the south end of the picnic grounds on Lake Itasca. Children will enjoy hands-on activities on lake life. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)

Music under the pines

Lake Bemidji State Park

2-3 p.m. Sunday

• Donna Gaston will perform gospel, folk and jazz. (1-218-308-2300; mndnr.gov/lakebemidji)

Nature journaling

Lowry Nature Center

2:30-4 p.m. Sunday

• Learn basic journaling techniques, receive a journal and practice in the field. Call 763-694-7650 to reserve a spot. Cost is $10. (threeriversparks.org)