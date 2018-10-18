BARRON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is sending therapists and comfort dogs to help students at the school attended by a girl missing since her parents were fatally shot in their home.
The state DOJ said in an announcement Thursday it is also sending school resource officers to the Barron School District.
Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. They were identified as James and Denise Closs.
Jayme Closs has been ruled out a suspect and investigators believe she's in danger.
Barron is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Therapists sent to Wisconsin school of missing girl
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is sending therapists and comfort dogs to help students at the school attended by a girl missing since her parents were fatally shot in their home.
Minneapolis
Arson scorches Mpls. house; 'Black Lives Matter' sign part of blaze
Neighborhood leader says police looking into possibility political signs in the property were the motive behind setting the blaze.
North Metro
Police say Brooklyn Center grandmother, 75, shot grandson over cup of tea
The 75-year-old suspect, Helen Washington, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony.
St. Paul
Man shot dead on sidewalk outside St. Paul bar; shooter calls police
Two handguns were recovered from the scene.
Local
Man found dead in Oshkosh died from beating
Police say a man found dead in his Oshkosh home last week had been beaten five days before he died.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.