The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park is about to get a new restaurant.

Mill Valley Market, a counter-service operation, could be up and running as soon as the Fastenal Parallel 45 Winter Festival and the cross-country ski World Cup, March 14-17.

The restaurant, at 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., is a spinoff of Mill Valley Kitchen in St. Louis Park.

“We’re going to echo some of the same ethos as Mill Valley Kitchen,” said chef/owner Mike Rakun. “Healthy, nutrient-dense food that fuels the active lifestyle of the people that Trailhead brings in.”

Rakun and his wife, Abby, also own Benedict’s in Wayzata and Rochester, and Mercy in downtown Minneapolis.

Mill Valley Market will be open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, bar snacks, beer and wine and grab-and-go options.

It replaces Cajun Twist, which left the Trailhead with plans to open a stand-alone restaurant in south Minneapolis.

A cross-country skier friend of Rakun’s convinced him to apply for the space, which is operated by the Loppet Foundation.

“The Theodore Wirth area is a gem,” he said. “It’s so close to downtown, but you feel like you’re in the woods. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

The Park Board approved the plans Feb. 5.

In the morning, there will be breakfast burritos and breakfast tacos, egg sandwiches, avocado toast, overnight oats, granola, muffins and breakfast breads.

For lunch and dinner, look for soup and vegan chili, seasonal salads (starting with grilled plum, spinach and goat cheese), sandwiches and wraps, hummus, fries, chips and popcorn. There will also be three kinds of burgers (beef, salmon, and beet-mushroom).

Dessert will be housemade cookies and ice cream sandwiches.

The counter will also serve beer and wine, kombucha and cold press taps and organic, fair-trade coffee.

“There’s a lack of coffee in that neck of the woods,” Rakun said.

The menu will be limited for the winter festival weekend, with an official launch sometime the following week.