The Pillowman

Two brothers and their strange past anchor the plot of this dark work by Martin McDonagh, whose films in a similar vein include "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and the brutal "In Bruges." As the older brother, a writer, is interrogated by detectives who wonder why his stories are eerily similar to recent murders of children, the other, with special needs, waits next door. Rich Remedios, the director of this production by Theatre Coup d'Etat, makes use of shadow puppets along with human actors as the story, set in a police state, intensifies. (June 28-July 20 at 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat. and Mon., SpringHouse Ministry Center, 610 W. 28th St., Mpls., $18-$40, pay-what-you-can July 1 & 8, theatrecoupdetat.com.)

sue Campbell