The cast of "High Fidelity," which is set in a record store, performed the show at Electric Fetus in 2018. /Jeff Wheeler

Minneapolis Musical Theatre will continue to explore alternative venues next season with a show set at James J. Hill House in St. Paul.

The season will open in a more traditional venue, Phoenix Theater, with "Night of the Living Dead! The Musical," which will be directed by Ryan McGuire Grimes, who also did "The Toxic Avenger" and "Eating Raoul" for MMT. Playing Oct. 4-27, "Night" is an adaptation of the classic film in which zombies descend on an under-defended home.

Next February, MMT heads to the Hill mansion for "Daddy Long Legs," an adaptation of the 1955 Fred Astaire movie. The story of a talented young woman who is sent to college by a mysterious benefactor, the two-person show will be staged by Amanda Weis, who directed "High Fidelity" in a record store last year for MMT.

The season concludes at Cowles Center in April with "Lizzie." The four-woman musical is a Steampunk-inspired take on the story of Lizzie Borden, who famously had some issues with her parents.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date but season subscriptions can be purchased for $80 at aboutmmt.org.