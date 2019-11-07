Fast Company

Previews Friday: Like most parents, Mable Kwan wants her kids to exceed her in her line of work. It's just that Mable is a master con artist and her kids have been excellent students. When her youngest, daughter Blue, comes up with what looks to be the con of the decade, Mable and her two sons worry about being left out of the action. That's the setup of "Fast Company," Carla Ching's 2011 comedy that's getting a regional premiere in a Theater Mu production at the Guthrie. Brian Balcom directs a cast that features Jeannie Lander as Mable and Ming Montgomery as Blue. Twin Cities regulars Eric "Pogi" Sumangil and Brian Kim round out the ensemble of a play that's not just about building trust and abusing confidences but also about perseverance and redemption. (Previews 7:30 p.m. Fri., opens 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 24. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. $29-$32. 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.com.)

Rohan Preston