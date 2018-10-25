All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Bring tissues, if you snagged a ticket to the sold-out run of Theater Latté Da's holiday tradition, which returns to Minneapolis before reporting to New York for a two-month run. Latté Da regulars Benjamin Dutcher and Sasha Andreev lead the cast of the fact-inspired tear-jerker, which is set on the Christmas Eve during World War I when British and German soldiers laid down their weapons to sing carols to each other across enemy lines. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; 1 & 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Sold out. Ritz Theater, 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls. 612-339-3003 or latteda.org.) Chris Hewitt