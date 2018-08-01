My father, who was born in Italy and left it at age 5, never shook off the nation's famous minimalism in the kitchen. When I was growing up, he cooked zucchini blossoms for me by doing very little to them: He lightly dipped them in beaten egg and Parmesan and then shallow-fried them in olive oil. That's it.

This restraint is a beautiful thing. It creates a rich golden-yellow when flower meets yolk and makes tender petals crisp up to the most satisfying crunch.

There is a wonderful clarity to this way of cooking — it puts a glorious ingredient solely in the center, no distractions — but, unfortunately, it is not one that I have inherited from my father. My maximalist tendencies always get the better of me.

Yet even when abandoning that light touch, I try to stay true to the instinct that guided my dad: highlighting the vivid orange color of the flower and utilizing the paper-thin quality of the petals for an exceptionally brittle texture once they emerge from the oil.

It is the precious nature of zucchini blossoms that makes me so considerate when I cook them. In Britain, where I live, they are hard to come by. Both the female variety, with the small zucchini attached, and the larger male flower are available intermittently during the summer months and are very expensive. When I finally get my hands on a bunch of them, I must treat them with the utmost reverence.

This is in total contrast to the way I saw them cooked in Turkey a few years ago. My host took me at sunrise to a farm near Istanbul, where we picked the flowers while they were still open and ready to be stuffed. (Later on in the day, the hot sun causes them to close up again.)

Crisp zucchini blossoms stuffed with goat cheese are pictured in New York in July 2018. The stuffed flowers are coated with a crisp batter that contrasts perfectly with the melted cheese inside.(Andrew Scrivani/The New York Times)

The unbelievable glut of flowers was filled with rice, minced lamb and herbs and then piled up in a pot and cooked for over an hour. The resulting puffed-up pouches were absolutely delicious, but the flowers lost their color and any other identifying feature. They could, I dare say, have been replaced with grape leaves or cabbage.

Assuming that most cooks would not have a field of zucchini blossoms at their disposal, I focused my two different treatments of this delightful ingredient on texture and color, just as my father used to.

The stuffed flowers are coated with a crisp batter that contrasts perfectly with the melted cheese inside; the braised eggs are simply a wonderful array of yellows and oranges.