Sorry, Super Bowl LII: you’ve been upstaged (sort of). WWE chief Vince McMahon is set to “make a major sports announcement” this afternoon, which is universally believed to be the return of The XFL in 2020.

“WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will make a major sports announcement today at 3 p.m. ET, streaming live from the digital platforms of his new enterprise, Alpha Entertainment,” WWE said on Thursday.

Last month, McMahon sold $100 million of his WWE stock to fund Alpha Entertainment.

Remember the XFL? That was the WWE-fied NFL alternative that folded after just one season and lost tons of money for both Vince’s WWE and partner NBC. So… let’s do that again?

Citing a report from Deadspin, Sports Illustrated is reporting the league "could present itself as a conservative alternative to the NFL in response to players kneeling during the national anthem. McMahon is a longtime ally of Donald Trump and Trump appointed his wife, Linda, as head of the Small Business Administration."

More to come…

