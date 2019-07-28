Charles Allie is 71 years old, and he is fast.

Chances are, he is a much faster runner than you are — faster, in fact, than you ever were. Last year in Spain he broke his own world record in his age group for the 400 meters by more than a second. That is essentially a quarter-mile, one lap around a standard running track. He crossed the tape in 57.26 seconds.

Plenty of people, even when they are at their fastest, never come close to running 400 meters in less than a minute. Allie has been breaking one minute since he was a child. Now, he beats his competitors — the other fastest men in the world who are his age — by 30 or 40 meters.

He set the world record in the 200 meters for the over-70 group last year, too. Still not impressed? At the World Masters Athletics Championships, he dropped down an age division and won two relay gold medals with the 65-year-olds.

"I'm just addicted to speed," Allie said at the kitchen table in his Pittsburgh home on a recent morning.

Allie is blessed with incredibly fast legs and a body that ages at an amazingly slow rate. He said his weight has not fluctuated by more than 5 pounds in 25 years. He is rarely sick and has not had a major injury, although he said he is dealing with achiness in his hip.

His good friend Bill Collins, who was a top American runner in the mid-1970s and is three years younger than Allie, describes him as "a once-in-a-generation athlete."

In 2013, Allie traveled to Monaco to accept the International Association of Athletics Federations' award for male masters athlete of the year. Legendary track star Usain Bolt was there, too, collecting the award for the senior athlete of the year. "Being honored with him, that was something," Allie said of Bolt.

Allie won city championships in high school in Pittsburgh. He attended Hampton University in Virginia, where he was a couple of clicks below national and world class. He competed in the occasional track meet in his 20s and 30s as he taught industrial arts and coached middle school sports.

Then he turned 40 and began masters competition. He found that he had lost less speed than his contemporaries: The pack had come back to him, and was even falling behind.

Michael Joyner of the Mayo Clinic, a leading researcher of exercise and physiology, said Allie's performances put him at the very edge of the aging curve, in which athletic performance declines at least 6% per decade. But given all the injuries sprinters are susceptible to, Allie's crazy-slow fade is even more striking.

"When you are running seven- or eight-minute miles, you're not exploding your legs the way these guys do," Joyner said. "Clearly he stayed fit."

Allie eats healthfully and is careful not to overtrain. He never runs more than two days in a row.

"I need my rest," he said. He also visits a YMCA for weight training a few afternoons a week, trying to ward off the inevitable decline of fast-twitch muscle fibers.

Running next to Allie can be a humbling experience. From the moment he starts, he just goes away, sprinting off, as if on air. Septuagenarians are not supposed to go this fast.

Collins said there are few people who can carry their speed through an entire race the way Allie does. In the quarter-mile, Allie's time for his last 100 meters is almost exactly the same as his first. It's why his nickname is One Speed, Collins said. "He can be winning by 30 or 40 meters, and he still doesn't slow down."

Allie's wife, Jackie — they got together in middle school — films his races and posts them online. "I might be more into it than he is," she said.

Allie also coaches at a track club in Pittsburgh. He said working with children, some as young as 6, helps keep him young.

The kids call him Coach Buddy. Sometimes he laces up his spikes and runs with them. Like everyone else, they can't believe how fast he is.

"You have to push yourself to keep up with him," Kamili Wiley, 13, said. "It's crazy."