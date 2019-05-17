Woody Allen has been largely shunned by Hollywood. Celebrities who once vied for roles in his films now say they regret working with him. Amazon has backed out of a multimovie distribution deal with him.

Now, Allen appears to be losing stature in another part of the entertainment industry: publishing.

Allen has been quietly trying to sell a memoir only to be met with indifference or hard passes, according to insiders at publishing houses. Before the #MeToo movement roared to life, Allen’s memoir probably would have set off a bidding war and commanded six or seven figures, given his cultural status. But with his career all but derailed by resurfaced allegations that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow nearly three decades ago — allegations that Allen denies — the prospect of publishing his memoir seems to hold little appeal.

Executives at several publishing houses said that an agent representing Allen approached their companies about the memoir late last year, but that they made no offers, largely because of the negative publicity that working with Allen might have generated.

Some publishers declined to even read the material, which apparently consisted of a full manuscript. Each of the executives declined to speak on the record, citing an understanding of confidentiality between agents and publishers regarding nascent or unsigned projects.

Queries to Allen’s production company and publicist went unanswered; his producer and sister, Letty Aronson, said she was unaware of a memoir.

Allen’s agent, John Burnham, declined to comment beyond saying, “For the 30 years that I’ve worked with Woody, the standard mantra on anything is, ‘I can’t discuss his business.’ ”