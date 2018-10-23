Definition: A celebration that may be premature.
Sample usage: "I had some of that potato salad that was recalled, and I'm not sick yet, so hooraybe."
Quality: Like most portmanteau words, it's a bit contrived. Besides, it sounds more like a disease an elephant would get in a Dr. Seuss book — "Horton Gets the Hooraybes." Suggested replacement: Yaybe.
JAMES LILEKS
Interested in other words we've dissected? See more at startribune.com/word.
