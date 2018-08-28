Definition: Cellular reception.

Sample usage: "The State Fair should throttle everyone's celleption so you don't live the experience through the lens and screen, but with your own eyes."

Quality: Meh. If you have a phone up to your head and you say, "I'm getting bad reception," no one will say, "What kind of reception? Like after a wedding? I'm confused."

JAMES LILEKS

