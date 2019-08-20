Definition: A positive attitude toward highway work.

Sample usage: “A lot of people are frustrated with all this construction, but if you think how great it’ll be when it’s done, I think we should call it prostruction!”

Quality: Thanks, chirpy upbeat person who likes to see the bright side in everything. You’ve just given MnDOT a horrible idea for their next PR campaign.

JAMES LILEKS

