ROAD TEST

The Timberwolves are 7-2 away from Target Center this season, but they haven’t had a road trip longer than two games. That changes this month, with two four-game trips against Western Conference foes — the types of trips that derailed the Wolves last season. Here’s a look at both upcoming trips:

Wednesday: at Dallas, an early playoff contender behind MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

Friday: at Oklahoma City, which has won three of four after a slow start.

Sunday: at L.A. Lakers, a meeting with the West’s top team.

Monday: at Phoenix, second of a back-to-back vs. the better-than-expected Suns.

Dec. 20: at Denver, another of the West’s best teams (13-4 entering Tuesday).

Dec. 21: at Portland, a back-to-back game vs. last year’s conference final loser.

Dec. 23: at Golden State, a winnable game vs. the free-falling ex-powerhouse.

Dec. 26: at Sacramento, a team like the Wolves that will be on the fringes of the playoff race.