Most of the Weeknd’s Twin Cities fans probably won’t see his face without the help of a Jumbotron when the R&B/pop megastar sings “I Can’t Feel My Face” on tour this fall. The pop/R&B megastar is moving up to the vast spaces of Xcel Energy Center on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour, coming to St. Paul on Sept. 24.

Tickets to the Sunday school-night concert go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the arena box office for $39.75 to $125.75, with pre-sale offers starting this morning. Openers on the tour are “Wasted” rapper Gucci Mane, who earned a strong reception at the Soundset festival last month, and the Weeknd’s fellow Canadian musicmaker Nav.

Born in Toronto as Abel Tesfaye to Ethiopian immigrants, the Weeknd’s star first glimmered in 2012, the year he released his mixtape compilation “Trilogy” and first came to town to perform at First Avenue. He exploded in 2014 with “Can’t Feel My Face” and the Ariana Grande-accompanied hit “Love Me Harder,” and it continued to rise last fall with release of his third album, “Starboy,” featuring the dancey, Daft Punk-stamped hits “I Feel It Coming” and “Starboy.”

Tesfaye is currently gracing the cover of Forbes magazine, which details how he and his homeboy Drake become the breakout stars of the digital streaming era; in the past two years alone, the Weeknd has amassed more than 5.5 billion streams.