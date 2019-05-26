Music's great matriarchs

The Copper Street Brass quintet is known for being eclectic, but the group really pushes for diversity with its "Leading Ladies" program. The focus is on women in musical history — from Clara Schumann to modern performers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Joni Mitchell and Whitney Houston. (7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul, $10-$20, copperstreetbrass.org)

Soul of a clarinet

In 1789, the French Revolution sent shock waves across Europe while Mozart — paradoxically — wrote his beautiful Clarinet Quintet. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Artistic Partner Martin Fröst uses the serene composition as the centerpiece for his latest concert. The Swedish clarinetist also shows his extroverted side with virtuoso works by Telemann and Bartók. Rounding out the program are a pair of Klezmer Dances by Fröst's brother. (8 p.m. Fri., Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie; 8 p.m. Sat., St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul; 2 p.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls.; $11-$26, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Pride and joy

The Minnesota Orchestra celebrates LGBTQ composers with "Love That Dare Not Speak," the latest installment in its informative "Inside the Classics" series. For much of classical music's long history, LGBTQ composers were forced to conceal their sexual identities. But this program honors their contributions and triumphs, with works by Samuel Barber, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Francis Poulenc, Pauline Oliveros and Jennifer Higdon. Sarah Hicks conducts with musical guests including jazz vocalist Debbie Duncan and pianist Mary Louise Knutson. Violist and host Sam Bergman provides the commentary. (8 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls., $12-$50, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

'The Soldier's Tale'

Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale" is about a man who trades his violin to the devil for limitless riches. And it inspired some of the composer's pithiest, most acerbic music. A typically stimulating MacPhail Spotlight concert pairs "The Soldier's Tale" with a chamber version of Strauss' "Till Eulenspiegel." (2 p.m. Sun., Lakeville Area Arts Center, Lakeville; $15-$18, 952-985-4640 or lakevilleareaartscenter.com)

Summery sounds

The Musical Offering, a chamber ensemble drawing players from the Minnesota Orchestra, wraps its 2018-19 season with a Samuel Barber's "Summer Music" for flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon. Also on the program are Aaron Copland's Duo for Flute and Piano and Beethoven's Septet. (3 p.m. Sun., Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul; $10-$30, musicaloffering.org)

TERRY BLAIN