Caribbean rhythms

Formed three years ago, the Chalaca ensemble comprises harpist Bridget Kibbey, clarinetist Benito Meza and percussionist Samuel Torres. Their Schubert Club recital explores the mix of musical cultures found in South America and the Caribbean, with works by composers from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Machine Shop, Mpls.; $31, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

Classical riffs

When jazz emerged as a force in the early 20th century, classical composers were quick to borrow from its teeming energy and seductive harmonies. The B-Sides Art Song Collective explores that dynamic with “Close Enough for Jazz,” an evening emceed by B-Sides co-founders Justin Spenner and Mario Ángel Pérez. Schoenberg’s Brettl Lieder, Berg’s Op. 2 and Britten’s “Cabaret Songs” are featured alongside Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel and the Great American Songbook. Wesley Frye, Mallory Rathbun and Tracey Engleman are the vocal soloists. (8 p.m. Fri., Black Dog Café, St. Paul; $10 suggested donation, blackdogstpaul.com)

‘Acis’ at the A-Mill

Handel imagined many things as an opera composer in the 18th century. But he never imagined one of his works being staged in a former flour mill in Minneapolis. “Acis and Galatea” is the story of an idyllic love affair thwarted by an evil interloper. Out of the Box Opera uses locations inside the historic Pillsbury A-Mill (built in 1881) to frame the action in a modern setting. Soprano Siena Forest and tenor David Walton are the lovers, with baritone Andrew Wilkowske as their nemesis Polyphemus. (5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Sat., A-Mill Artist Lofts, Mpls.; $50-$60, outoftheboxopera.com)

Jazz gone baroque

Early Italian baroque music meets contemporary jazz, thanks to Twin Cities jazz musician Jeremy Walker’s ongoing collaboration with Consortium Carissimi. Walker’s jazz trio is joined by voices and baroque instruments to perform a set of his madrigals. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun.; St. Paul Conservatory of Music, St. Paul; $10-$25, consortiumcarissimi.org)

Modern Renaissance

It’s chamber music week at the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, with a selection of players offering an attractive program with Ravel’s elegant, incisive String Quartet and Brahms’ Clarinet Trio. Also featured is an arrangement of music from the Renaissance period by SPCO violinist Maureen Nelson. (8 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul; $15, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

TERRY BLAIN