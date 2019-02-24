Mezzo superstar

Widely hailed as America's leading mezzo-soprano, Joyce DiDonato just released "Songplay," a new album boldly meshing her trademark operatic repertoire with jazz and tango. For her Ordway concert, DiDonato is backed by an ensemble of keyboard, double bass, drums, bandoneon and trumpet. Expect music by Vivaldi, Giordani and Torelli to rub shoulders with Duke Ellington and Richard Rodgers. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul; $34-$73, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

Sacred Service

Born in Switzerland, Ernest Bloch wrote most of his important music after emigrating to America in 1916. Written for a Jewish congregation in San Francisco, Bloch's Sacred Service (Avodath Hakodesh) has never been performed in complete in Minnesota. The 50-minute work is scored for choir and orchestra. MacPhail Center's Sonomento choral ensemble joins forces with the Adath Jeshurun Congregation Synagogue Choir and the Twin Cities Jewish Chorale for the Minnesota premiere, with cantor Daniel Gross and a 45-piece orchestra led by Sonomento musical director Craig Fields. (4:30 p.m. Sun., Adath Jeshurun Congregation, Minnetonka; $18-$54, bit.ly/blochatadath)

'Love for Three Oranges'

Prokofiev's Classical Symphony and his "Romeo and Juliet" ballet are the composer's signature works. But the Minnesota Orchestra digs deeper this week, with concerts led by Moscow-born conductor Dima Slobodeniouk. The suite from Prokofiev's opera "The Love for Three Oranges" and his Seventh Symphony bookend Lutoslawski's Cello Concerto. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$97, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Liszt's spiritual journey

Pianist, playboy and part-time priest, Franz Liszt revolutionized the art of the piano recital in the 19th century. Twin Cities pianist Richard Tostenson examines Liszt's complex personality with a recital that includes the magisterial Sonata in B Minor. (7 p.m. Thu., Basilica of St. Mary, Mpls.; $12, 612-767-5250, macphail.org)

Mozart's final note

Did Mozart know that the beautiful, elegiac Piano Concerto No. 27 would be his last? Decide for yourself when former St. Paul Chamber Orchestra artistic partner Christian Zacharias returns as soloist. Also featured are works by Bruckner and Widmann, plus Zacharias conducting Beethoven's Second Symphony. (11 a.m. & 8 p.m. Fri., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, $12-$50; 8 p.m. Sat., Carleton College, Northfield, free; 2 p.m. Sun., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls., $11-$40; 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

TERRY BLAIN