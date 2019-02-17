Brass mash

With an unorthodox lineup of two trombones and two trumpets, the Westerlies describe themselves as "an accidental brass quartet." The New York group's Schubert Club recital weaves contemporary music by Duke Ellington, Ligeti and others with classical piano arrangements by Ravel, Satie and Debussy. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Machine Shop, Mpls., $30, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

'Reflections on Home'

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra concludes its inaugural Tapestry19 festival with "Reflections on Home," including new work by SPCO composer-in-residence Lembit Beecher. "Say Home" samples recorded conversations about home with 47 Twin Cities residents, plus new poetry by University of St. Thomas Prof. Chris Santiago. Also featured is music by Mendelssohn, Haydn and the world premiere of a piece by 17-year-old composer Maya Miro Johnson. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, $12-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

From Mozart to Silicon Valley

Former Minnesota Orchestra music director Edo de Waart returns for a program featuring piano-playing twins Christina and Michelle Naughton in Mozart's effervescent Concerto for Two Pianos. Also featured are Respighi's "Church Windows" and Mason Bates' "Garages of the Valley," a paean to Silicon Valley entrepreneurship. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$107, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

'Labyrinth for Piano'

Russian-born pianist Lera Auerbach arrived in New York City as a penniless defector in 1991 — she remembers walking 100 blocks for her daily lessons at the Manhattan School of Music. Now an internationally established composer and pianist, Auerbach appears in both capacities for this Frederic Chopin Society recital. Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" opens the program. And it inspired the piece that follows: Auerbach's own "Labyrinth," a 50-minute work exploring time, prisms, mirrors, faces and games. (3 p.m. Sun., Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St. Paul, $15-$30, 612-822-0123 or chopinsocietymn.org)

Black excellence

Celebrating the work of African-American artists, Vocal­Essence's Witness program marks its 28th year with a concert titled "Yet They Persist." Atlanta's Spelman College Glee Club joins the VocalEssence choirs, with guests including former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton, Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. (4 p.m. Sun.; Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $10-$40, 612-371-5656 or vocalessence.org)

TERRY BLAIN