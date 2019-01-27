Her Minnesota Orchestra debut

Years before the chronic underrepresentation of women in classical music made headlines, conductor Jane Glover was building a distinguished international career based on the integrity and sensitivity of her music-making. Glover's belated Minnesota Orchestra debut brings an effervescent program that plays to her strengths in 18th-century music. Minnesota Orchestra flutist Roma Duncan plays Vivaldi's Piccolo Concerto. Violinist Karen Gomyo is the soloist in Mozart's Fifth Violin Concerto. Also featured are Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin" and Bizet's Symphony. (11 a.m. Thu. & 8 p.m. Fri., Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$107, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

Famous for Bach

Although she performs music by other composers, Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt's reputation is firmly linked to the music of J.S. Bach. Her performances are of the highest quality, and her Minneapolis visit brings an unmissable opportunity to hear all seven of Bach's Keyboard Toccatas in a single evening. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Plymouth Congregational Church, Mpls.; free, plymouth.org)

Bingeing on baroque

It's a bumper week for Twin Cities early music ensemble Lyra Baroque. First comes a launch party for the group's new recording of music by C.P.E. Bach, its first release in 13 years. (5-8 p.m. Thu., Black Dog Café, St. Paul, free). Then mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski examines the little-known songs of Haydn for the second installment in Lyra's new Lunchtime Lectures series. (Noon, Friday, Baroque Room, St. Paul, free). Finally, the full ensemble comes together for "Music for Baroque Spas," a concert of works by J.S. Bach, Handel, Telemann and Quantz. Flutist Wilbert Hazelzet and harpsichordist Jacques Ogg are the soloists. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Rochester; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, St. Paul, $5-$25, lyrabaroque.org).

Raising women's voices

Twin Cities Women's Choir addresses issues raised by the #MeToo movement with "Be the Change: Songs That Bridge the Divide." First, activist duo Emma's Revolution leads a 2 p.m. workshop on fueling change with music. Then comes an evening concert "dedicated to the empowerment of women's voices." (7:30 p.m. Sat., O'Shaughnessy Theatre, St. Paul; $10-$23, twincitieswomenschoir.org).

'Four Seasons of Buenos Aires'

Vivaldi wasn't the only composer to write about the four seasons. Tango King Astor Piazzolla's "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" is part of a chamber music program featuring members of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. Also on the program are works by Eryilmaz, Bartók and Hailstork. (8 p.m. Sat. & 2 p.m. Sun., Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul; $15, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org).

TERRY BLAIN