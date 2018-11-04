Harlem String Quartet

The critically acclaimed Harlem String Quartet was founded by the Sphinx Organization, which addresses the underrepresentation of people of color in classical music. The group's laid-back recital is bookended by quartets by Debussy and Schubert (the "Rosamunde" Quartet) with shorter pieces by Richard Rodgers and Dizzy Gillespie in between. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Summit Beer Hall, St. Paul; $30, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

Happy birthday, Couperin

Early music group Consortium Carissimi celebrates the 350th anniversary of the birth of French composer François Couperin. The group's "Resonent Organa" concert mixes vocal pieces and keyboard music, plus a complete performance of Couperin's "Mass for Parish Use." (7:30 p.m. Sat., Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas, University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, free, consortiumcarissimi.org)

Remember the Armistice

Of the many new works commissioned by Minnesota Opera, Kevin Puts' "Silent Night" is the most successful, picking up a Pulitzer Prize in Music and multiple worldwide stagings since its 2011 premiere. Set in World War I, the opera depicts an unofficial truce between Allied and German troops on Christmas Eve 1914. Minnesota Opera revives its production for the centenary of the Armistice, with original director Eric Simonson and soprano Karin Wolverton reprising the central role of Anna Sorensen. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., ends Nov. 18, Ordway Center, St. Paul; $25-$168, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

Schubert wiz

Many pianists play and record Schubert's sonatas, but few with the insight of Israeli-born Shai Wosner. The wonderful G major Sonata (D. 894) anchors Wosner's recital for the Twin Cities-based Frederic Chopin Society, along with Schubert's popular Impromptus. Works by Gershwin, Chopin and Charles Ives complete the program. (3 p.m. Sun., Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St. Paul; $15-$30, 612-822-0123 or chopin societymn.org)

Lest we forget

Composer Patrick Hawes' "The Great War Symphony" premiered in London last month. Exactly 100 years after the Armistice, the U.S. premiere lands in Minneapolis. The Oratorio Society of Minnesota combines forces with the University of Minnesota men's and women's choirs for this hourlong work for soloists, chorus and orchestra, led by conductor and U of M professor Matthew Mehaffey. The concert also features a medley of songs made famous during World War I, including works by Vaughan Williams, Holst and Dupré. (4 p.m. Sun., Northrop, University of Minnesota, Mpls.; $23-$58, 612-624-2345 or northrop.umn.edu)

TERRY BLAIN