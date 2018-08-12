Opera al fresco

Mixed Precipitation is on the road again, taking its unique brand of opera to parks, farms and gardens. This year's mash-up of classic opera with contemporary sounds is based on Otto Nicolai's "The Merry Wives of Windsor" from 1848, updated to a historic fishing community and mining town on Lake Superior. "Dr. Falstaff and the Working Wives of Lake County" comes complete with picnic bites for audience members, supplied by local chefs Kyual Cribben and Natalie Vandenburgh. (7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., Fair Oaks Park, Mpls.; 2 p.m. Sun., Finland Historical Society, Finland, Minn. Tour ends Oct. 7; suggested donation $10-$20, mixedprecipitation.org)

'The Magic Flute' returns

Lakes Area Music Festival kicked off its first season with "The Magic Flute." Mozart's fantastical pantomime returns for the 10th anniversary of this burgeoning Brainerd festival. Soprano Anna Dennis and tenor Mackenzie Whitney play lovebirds Pamina and Tamino. Baritone John Taylor Ward is the feather-wearing Papageno. Soprano Jamilyn Manning-White sings the Queen of the Night's famously ear-popping arias. (7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd. Free, lakesareamusic.org)

TERRY BLAIN