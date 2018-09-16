Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback

They paid him $84 million and there’s a reason: 425 yards, 4 touchdowns, a 118.8 QB rating and an interception that wasn’t his fault.

Stefon Diggs, Vikings receiver

Diggs caught two touchdown passes, including a 75-yard dart from Cousins, and brought down a 2-point conversion to send the game into overtime.

Adam Thielen, Vikings receiver

He was targeted 13 times and caught 12 of the throws, the most important of which was a thread-the-needle ball for a touchdown.





