Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback
They paid him $84 million and there’s a reason: 425 yards, 4 touchdowns, a 118.8 QB rating and an interception that wasn’t his fault.
Stefon Diggs, Vikings receiver
Diggs caught two touchdown passes, including a 75-yard dart from Cousins, and brought down a 2-point conversion to send the game into overtime.
Adam Thielen, Vikings receiver
He was targeted 13 times and caught 12 of the throws, the most important of which was a thread-the-needle ball for a touchdown.
