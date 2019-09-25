WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough transcript summarizing a July 25 call that was released Wednesday.

A five-page summary of the call detailed a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It's just one piece of an overall complaint made in mid-August by a whistleblower. The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Here's a look at what the partial transcript tells us — and what it doesn't.

___

What We Know: Trump told the Ukrainian president, "If you can look into it ... it sounds horrible to me," referring to unsubstantiated allegations that Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor's investigation of his son Hunter, who had been hired by a gas company in that country.

Trump also confirmed that he ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before the call.

The Republican president has denied any wrongdoing.