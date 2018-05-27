The Twins’ loss at Seattle was their seventh walkoff loss of the season — half of their 14 road losses in all. Of those seven, five have come via home run:

March 29, Baltimore 3, Twins 2 (11): Adam Jones off Fernando Rodney

April 22, Tampa Bay 8, Twins 6: Carlos Gomez off Addison Reed

April 26, N.Y. Yankees 4, Twins 3: Gary Sanchez off Rodney

May 3, Chicago White Sox 6, Twins 5: Trayce Thompson off Addison Reed

May 26, Seattle 4, Twins 3 (12): Mike Zunino off Matt Magill