The Twins’ loss at Seattle was their seventh walkoff loss of the season — half of their 14 road losses in all. Of those seven, five have come via home run:
March 29, Baltimore 3, Twins 2 (11): Adam Jones off Fernando Rodney
April 22, Tampa Bay 8, Twins 6: Carlos Gomez off Addison Reed
April 26, N.Y. Yankees 4, Twins 3: Gary Sanchez off Rodney
May 3, Chicago White Sox 6, Twins 5: Trayce Thompson off Addison Reed
May 26, Seattle 4, Twins 3 (12): Mike Zunino off Matt Magill
