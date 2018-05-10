the twins' 'most legendary' 11

The 11 cards and players that comprise the Topps and Beckett "most legendary" card lineup for the Twins:

Position Player Card (RC=rookie card)

SP Bert Blyleven 1975 Topps #30 Bert Blyleven

RP Joe Nathan 2004 Topps #557 Joe Nathan

C Joe Mauer 2002 Bowman Chrome #391 Joe Mauer AU A RC

1B Kent Hrbek 1982 Topps Traded #44T Kent Hrbek

2B Rod Carew 1968 Topps #80 Rod Carew

3B Gary Gaetti 1983 Topps #431 Gary Gaetti RC

SS Greg Gagne 1985 Topps Traded #36T Greg Gagne XRC

LF Harmon Killebrew 1969 Topps #375 Harmon Killebrew

CF Kirby Puckett 1985 Topps #536 Kirby Puckett RC

RF Torii Hunter 1994 Bowman #104 Torii Hunter RC

UTIL Tony Oliva 1964 Topps Giants #44 Tony Oliva