the twins' 'most legendary' 11
The 11 cards and players that comprise the Topps and Beckett "most legendary" card lineup for the Twins:
Position Player Card (RC=rookie card)
SP Bert Blyleven 1975 Topps #30 Bert Blyleven
RP Joe Nathan 2004 Topps #557 Joe Nathan
C Joe Mauer 2002 Bowman Chrome #391 Joe Mauer AU A RC
1B Kent Hrbek 1982 Topps Traded #44T Kent Hrbek
2B Rod Carew 1968 Topps #80 Rod Carew
3B Gary Gaetti 1983 Topps #431 Gary Gaetti RC
SS Greg Gagne 1985 Topps Traded #36T Greg Gagne XRC
LF Harmon Killebrew 1969 Topps #375 Harmon Killebrew
CF Kirby Puckett 1985 Topps #536 Kirby Puckett RC
RF Torii Hunter 1994 Bowman #104 Torii Hunter RC
UTIL Tony Oliva 1964 Topps Giants #44 Tony Oliva
