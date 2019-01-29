App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 27, 2019:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
5. iSchedule, HotSchedules
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Dark Sky Weather, Jackadam
8. Alien: Blackout, D3PA
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games
2. Polysphere, Playgendary
3. Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING
4. TikTok - Real Short Videos, musical.ly Inc.
5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
7. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
10. PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage, PicsArt, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU
5. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Alien: Blackout , D3PA
8. Bendy and the Ink Machine, Joey Drew Studios Inc.
9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Color Bump 3D, Good Job Games
2. Polysphere, Playgendary
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Paper.io 2, Voodoo
6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
7. Kick the Buddy: Forever, Playgendary
8. Crowd City, Voodoo
9. Wordscapes, PeopleFun, Inc.
10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
