App Store Official Charts for the week ending May 13, 2018:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Minecraft, Mojang.
4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations.
5. iSchedule, HotSchedules
6. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.
7. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi
8. Pocket Build,MoonBear LTD
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Papa's Freezeria To Go!,Flipline Studios
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Love Balls, Super Tapx
2. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz
3. Helix Jump, Voodoo
4. Fortnite, Epic Games
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,Google, Inc.
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10. Google Maps - GPS Navigation,Google, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Notability, Ginger Labs
6. SpongeBob Moves InNickelodeon
7. Toca Life: After School, Toca Boca AB
8. LEGO Jurassic World,Warner Bros.
9. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon
10. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Love Balls, Super Tapx
2. Fortnite, Epic Games
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
4. Helix Jump, Voodoo
5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
6. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz
7. Granny, Dennis Vukanovic
8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
9. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
10. Messenger,Facebook, Inc.
