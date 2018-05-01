App Store Official Charts for the week ending April 29, 2018:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
5. iSchedule, HotSchedules
6. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.
9. NBA 2K18, 2K
10. Papa's Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Jam City, Inc
2. Love Balls, Super Tapx
3. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz
4. Fortnite, Epic Games
5. Helix Jump, Voodoo
6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited
4. My Town : ICEE Amusement Park, My Town Games LTD
5. Toca Life: After School, Toca Boca AB
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon
8. Notability, Ginger Labs
9. Sago Mini Apartment, Sago Mini
10. Five Nights at Freddy's, Scott Cawthon
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Love Balls, Super Tapx
2. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Jam City, Inc.
3. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz
4. Fortnite, Epic Games.
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.
6. Miraculous Ladybug & Cat Noir, Crazy Labs
7. Impossible Bottle Flip, tastypill
8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
9. Granny, Dennis Vukanovic
10. Helix JumpVoodoo
